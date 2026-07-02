Man rescued after fainting and falling onto LRT tracks in KL

A commuter who fainted and fell onto the train tracks at an LRT station in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (July 1) evening was rescued by auxiliary police officers.

The incident caused train services to be disrupted for about 15 minutes.

Video footage of the incident posted on Threads the same day shows the victim in a white T-shirt sprawled on the tracks as passengers on the railway platform look on.

In a statement on Facebook at about 8pm, public transport operator Rapid KL said the incident occurred at the Hang Tuah LRT station on the Ampang and Sri Petaling lines at 6.36pm.

Auxiliary police officers on the platform rushed to aid the commuter and also cut off power to the tracks.

"The passenger was successfully and safely brought out of the track area before he was given initial treatment in the station's emergency room," Rapid KL said.

Train services resumed normal operations at 6.52pm after safety checks were conducted and the tracks were confirmed to be safe for operation.

Rapid KL said it prioritises passenger safety and reminded commuters to follow safety instructions in stations, including remaining behind the yellow safety line as well as not entering the track area.

The operator also advised commuters who feel unwell to promptly seek help from station staff or auxiliary police officers.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com