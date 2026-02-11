Malaysia man, 52, fined over viral road rage incident involving 70-year-old driver

A 52-year-old car driver in Malaysia who was involved in an minor accident with another car driven by a 70-year-old man assaulted the latter, leaving him with a bruised eye, swollen chin and bleeding tongue.

Saiful Adli Yusof punched and kicked Liew Khoon Foo in his face and body, and even threatened to kill him in the road rage incident on Sunday (Feb 8) in Cheras.

On Tuesday, Saiful was fined RM5,500 (S$1,769) in court after he pleaded guilty to one charge each of causing hurt and criminal intimidation, according to local reports.

If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to serve eight months in jail.

The road rage incident reportedly took place at 4.05pm on Sunday along Jalan Cheras-Hulu Langat.

Lee, who was driving a Proton Wira, reportedly hit Saiful's Toyota Vellfire at 3.45pm. But Lee drove off after the accident, claiming that he feared for his safety.

When Lee stopped at a traffic light, Saiful kicked his car and asked him to step out before assaulting him.

In a Facebook video posted on Monday, Saiful is seen yelling at Lee, who is seated in a black car. Saiful then kicks Lee and slams the car door twice while yelling at him.

Three passers-by can be seen trying to calm down Saiful and usher him away.

Kajang police chief Naazron Abdul Yusof said the victim filed a police report at 4.49pm on Sunday.

Saiful was arrested at 11.30pm later that day in Kajang and remanded for two days to assist in investigations.

In mitigation, his lawyer reportedly told the court on Tuesday that Saiful has four children including a newborn and is the sole breadwinner of his family, earning RM2,000 a month.

The lawyer said Saiful acted in distress as his wife and three-day-old baby were in the car at the time of the accident.

For causing hurt, Saiful could have been jailed for up to a year and/or fined up to RM2,000.

He could have been jailed for up to seven years for criminal intimidation where the threat involves death or grievous hurt.

