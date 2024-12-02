Man found dead with stab wounds after group carrying weapons broke into Sarawak condo

A 22-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab wounds at a condo unit in Malaysia on Sunday (Dec 1) morning.

At least 12 people had arrived at the Sarawak condominium in three vehicles and entered the premises despite the security guard's attempts to stop them, reported Malaysian media outlet China Press.

The group had wrecked the victim's car and were later captured on CCTV forcefully opening the gate to the apartment building.

Some members of the group appeared to be holding weapons.

According to another China Press report, the deceased had visited a bar hours before his death, where he had allegedly slapped another man following an argument.

On Sunday, Padawan district police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi said the police had received a call for assistance at about 4.40am on Sunday.

Upon arriving at the condo unit, officers found a man lying motionless, with stab wounds on his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three suspects aged between 21 and 25 have been arrested, and the case is being investigated for murder.

