Man gored to death by buffalo during Hari Raya Haji ritual gone wrong in Malaysia

A man was gored to death by a buffalo that had been part of a Hari Raya Haji sacrificial ritual in Ulu Tiram, Johor Bahru, on Wednesday (May 27).

He was one of two men to be injured after being attacked by buffalos in separate incidents in Ulu Tiram on Hari Raya Haji, also known as Aidiladha, The Star reported on Thursday.

Seri Alam district police chief Sohaimi Ishak said the first incident took place in Kampung Tenang at around 10am.

The 45-year-old victim was gored by a buffalo and rushed to Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the buffalo charging at the man, slamming into him and knocking him down before using its horns to gore the victim, The New Straits Times reported.

The man was seen trying to get back to his feet in the 40-second video.

However, he died at around 11pm, having sustained vascular injuries to his left leg, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The second incident took place in Kampung Sungai Tiram at around 2pm.

The victim, also 45, survived the buffalo attack, albeit with a fractured rib, reported The Star.

"The buffalo suddenly turned aggressive and attacked the victim," said Assistant Commissioner Sohaimi.

The victim is being treated at Hospital Sultan Ismail, he added.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com