Man in Ipoh bungles ATM robbery, becomes butt of internet jokes

He may have been hoping for a windfall, but all one bumbling robber in Malaysia earned was viral fame and internet notoriety.

Malaysian police are currently on the hunt for the man who fled empty-handed after trying to rob an AmBank ATM in Ipoh on Tuesday (Sept 29) afternoon.

The suspect approached the victims, a security technician and an armed security guard, moments after they had retrieved S$65,000 in cash from the ATM at about 3.40pm that day, Batu Gajah District Police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri told reporters.

Pointing an object resembling a gun at the armed guard, the suspect demanded that the technician hand the cash to him.

However, things didn't exactly go according to his plan.

After the technician refused and hurried into a waiting company van, cash in hand, the suspect panicked and fled, Ahmad said.

29Sept2020/Perak Makluman awal kes rompakan bersenjata berlaku l/kurang jam 3 petang tadi di ATM Ambank Batu Gajah.... Posted by Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

"The victim could not identify the suspect, who was wearing a blue face mask at the time. The suspect was short-haired, fair-skinned, skinny and wearing a black jacket with a black round neck t-shirt and black trousers."

"No loss or injury was suffered by the victim in this incident. Surveillance footage around the scene is being investigated and efforts are being made to track down the suspect," he added.

To add more salt to the suspect's wounds, his bungled robbery attempt was captured on camera by a passerby and shared online, where he was mocked mercilessly.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Netizens also had a field day with a particularly meme-worthy screengrab of the suspect fleeing the scene.

Korang kalau bab troll no 1️⃣ 😅 Boleh rujuk info awal tadi : https://www.facebook.com/223545897823128/posts/1697089680468735/ Posted by Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

kimberlylim@asiaone.com