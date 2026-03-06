Man who killed kitten in Malaysia jailed for 22 months after failing to pay $19.5k fine

A 39-year-old man in Malaysia was on Wednesday (March 4) jailed for 22 months after failing to pay a RM60,000 (S$19,508) fine for causing the death of a kitten last year.

Mohd Daniel Hakim, a mechanic, pleaded guilty to kicking and throwing a white kitten, causing its death at an apartment in Shah Alam, Selangor, between 4.50am and 5am on Oct 3, 2025.

According to the facts of the case, Daniel placed two kittens he found in front of his house in a bag and carried them to a neighbour's house before taking them out and kicking them, reported Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times (NST).

CCTV footage which captured the crime was shared on social media and went viral, prompting a complaint to the Selangor Animal Welfare Office.

When officers arrived at the scene at about 9.15pm the same day, they found a dead white kitten that had been buried, reported news agency Bernama.

A post-mortem exam on Oct 9, 2025 revealed a cracked skull, broken ribs and bleeding in the lungs. The cause of death was identified as respiratory failure.

Acted due to prolonged stress

Daniel was charged under the Animal Welfare Act, which provides for a fine of between RM20,000 and RM100,000, up to three years' imprisonment, or both.

His lawyer, Amirah Badriyah Azahar, asked for a jail term of less than one year, saying her client could not afford the fine as he earns RM1,700 a month and supports his wife, a seven-month-old child, and his 76-year-old ailing father, reported Bernama.

She said the accused, who suffers from high blood pressure and chronic migraines, acted out of prolonged stress caused by stray cats frequently defecating in front of his house.

She added that Daniel had previously lodged complaints with the apartment management, but no action was taken, which led to an emotional outburst during which he lost his judgment, NST reported.

Selangor Veterinary Services Department prosecuting officer Mohd Sharif Sabran urged the court to impose a heavy sentence to deter the public from mistreating animals, Bernama reported.

The court meted out a RM60,000 fine for the offence, with a 22-month jail term in default of payment.

As Daniel could not afford the fine, he has to serve the prison term.

