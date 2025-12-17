Man walks into KL police station to report lost identity card, runs away when he realises he's wanted

A trip to the police station ended in an unexpected arrest for a Malaysian man on Tuesday (Dec 16) when officers realised that he was wanted for drug-related offences.

The 36-year-old man had gone to the police station in Pantai, Kuala Lumpur at around 2.20pm that day to report a lost identification card, according to Brickfields district police chief Hoo Chang Hook.

"The suspect came to the complaints counter to report a lost identity card," he said, according to Harian Metro.

Checks by attending officers found that he was wanted for his alleged connection to a drug case, which prompted him to flee the scene to avoid arrest.

The suspect hit a police officer in an attempt to escape and five officers gave chase, but he was eventually subdued with no injuries near the Wyndham Grand Hotel, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Assistant Commissioner Hoo said the suspect had three prior drug convictions and that he admitted to obstructing a civil servant by fleeing from investigations.

