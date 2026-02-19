Man in Malaysia goes missing after CNY reunion dinner, found dead in car which plunged into river

A man in Malaysia had dinner with his family to celebrate Chinese New Year — but that turned out to be the last time they would see him alive.

The 25-year-old is believed to have died after he lost control of the car and plunged into a river in Sungai Simin in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Berita Harian reported.

The family reported him missing after he failed to return home on Tuesday morning after the dinner, The Star reported.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Azahar Abdul Rahim told The New Straits Times that the victim was found in his vehicle by a team of policemen and firefighters.

His family had reportedly used a global positioning satellite tracker to determine his location, helping the local fire and rescue officers to find his vehicle.

ACP Azahar said: "The victim's body was found in the car at 6.15pm. We faced some difficulties with the extrication as the river was quite deep and the current was strong following continuous rain."

The driver had reportedly sustained severe facial injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, The Star reported.

