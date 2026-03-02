Man in Malaysia hangs on to ex-wife's car as she drives off, gets arrested for drug use

Some people cling on to fraying relationships even as they hang by a thread - this man may have taken that a little too literally.

A man in Malaysia was seen hanging on to the side of his ex-wife's car as she drove away, ultimately falling and taking a tumble along the asphalt, according to a viral video uploaded to multiple social media platforms on Saturday (Feb 28).

In the video, the man can be seen holding on to the side of a vehicle travelling along a road in Bandar Seri Alam in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

While the car continues to drive ahead, the man attempts to pull himself up as he tries his best to keep his feet away from the road beneath him.

Unfortunately, his feet briefly contact the asphalt - the abrupt friction causes him to lose his grip on the vehicle, flinging him towards the ground.

As he falls, his right foot appears to go under the vehicle's tyre and his shoe comes off while his back makes contact with the road's rough surface.

After sliding a few metres forward by sheer momentum, the man looks back up at the leaving vehicle before getting back on his feet as the video ends.

The man, 30, allegedly had a dispute with his ex-wife, resulting in the incident, Sinar Harian reported.

"The altercation is believed to have started at a supermarket in Bandar Seri Alam before the man climbed onto the bonnet and clung to the front of the car driven by the woman," Bandar Seri Alam district police chief Sohaimi Ishak said.

After the man fell, she had then driven the car for about two kilometres before a separate group of men, believed to be friends of the 30-year-old man, blocked the vehicle and broke the car's window, attempting to blackmail the woman and seize her belongings, according to Harian Metro.

The man tested positive for ketamine and was subsequently arrested on Sunday (March 1), Bernama reported.

