Man in Malaysia killed by lightning while sleeping in hammock

A man in Kedah, Malaysia, died on Monday (May 27) after he was fatally struck by lightning.

The tragedy occurred at around 9.45pm amid a thunderstorm, reported Bernama.

Crane operator Mohammad Shahrim Sheh Ali, 31, was resting on a hammock in a hut outside his home at the time, said Kuala Muda district police chief assistant commissioner Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail.

His family and friends had believed he was sleeping and did not want to wake him.

But his wife discovered that he was motionless and unconscious when she went to rouse him from sleep at 10pm.

The man died while on the way to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital, according to the New Straits Times.

He was reportedly in good health before the incident, and the police do not suspect foul play.

"An investigation at the scene found burn marks on the wood used to hang the hammock and a broken electrical wire," added the district police chief, Bernama reported.

He also said that an autopsy confirmed that there were burn marks on the body of the deceased, which were caused by a lightning strike.

ALSO READ: Football player in Indonesia killed after being struck by lightning on pitch

lim.kewei@asiaone.com