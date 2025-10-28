Knife-wielding man in Malaysia climbs atop parked cars, smashes windows and windscreens

A knife-wielding man in Malaysia damaged several cars and allegedly hurt himself, to the shock of passers-by.

The rampage occurred near an apartment complex in the Cheras district of Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Oct 27) afternoon, reported Malaysia media outlet China Press.

A video posted on Xiaohongshu shows the shirtless man squatting on the roof of a parked car and striking the vehicle with his weapon, which falls onto the road.

He leaps down and walks to the opposite row of cars, smashing the driver's window with his fist.

The man then vaults atop the adjacent car and kicks its windscreen. He lies back on the bonnet, wildly kicking his legs into the air.

According to China Press, the man also slashed himself on the arm and neck, and terrorised onlookers by chasing them around.

He was subsequently restrained by residents and reportedly apprehended by the local police.

[[nid:724318]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com