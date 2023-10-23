Man in Malaysia lives in car for 2 years to pay off $280k debt

He was a successful businessman and musician, but failed investments landed him deep in debt.

Ariff Peter lived in his own car for two years after he accumulated over RM1 million (S$280,000) in debt following a rug pull from a cryptocurrency he put money in, Harian Metro reported earlier this month.

27-year-old Ariff said that he had been too trusting of the other 'partners' who used him as an 'ambassador', drawing on his previous accomplishments as a businessman to attract public attention and investments.

However, the former cattle breeding businessman was thrown for a loop when his 'partners' disappeared with the money they got from him and the public.

"I took on the responsibility of paying the victims back by selling all my assets," Ariff said, adding that he sold his business, two houses and three cars to reimburse their losses.

"The only thing I have left is this Proton Wira which I use for my work and sleep."

Even after selling off his assets, Ariff still had to take on multiple odd jobs a day to pay off the remaining debt.

He also refused to rent a house or room because he felt his "responsibilities" were "too heavy" - although he did continue writing music.

"Life used to be much better than it is now. I had a cattle breeding business and a cleaning business with a few employees.

"But now everything's changed, I even live in a car and shower at a gas station toilet."

The first three months of his new lifestyle were difficult, Ariff said, but he had gotten used to it and was grateful for having a shelter from the rain and heat.

"Any work that can be done, I will do as long as I get clean money. About 90 per cent of my salary and side job proceeds are used to pay debts," he said.

He used TikTok as a platform to share his story, also seeking employment through his videos.

Now, Ariff has managed to turn his life around and is debt-free, the New Straits Times reported on Oct 22.

"Previously, all debts were settled from the services I offered and the remaining RM30,000 was paid off by my business partner who believed that I should focus on business without the burden of debt," he said.

The young man also expressed gratitude towards the media for publicising his story, adding that social media also helped him clear his debt.

"I am convinced that if social media is used correctly, it is capable of helping us," he said.

