Man in KL smashes 12 ATMs, leaves without taking any cash

Malaysian police have arrested a 67-year-old man who allegedly smashed screens of at least 12 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across Kuala Lumpur, causing thousands of ringgit in damage.

But he walked away without pocketing a cent.

Sentul Regional Police said on Wednesday (Feb 18) that they received the first report on Feb 16 at about 8.40am from an ATM technician at a Maybank branch in Jinjang Selatan.

The screens of four ATMs were found broken, with damages estimated at RM4,000 (S$1,295).

Another four reports of cracked screens were reported the next day at ATMs belonging to Maybank, RHB and Public Bank, with total losses estimated at RM60,000.

Police released CCTV images which showed the suspect wearing a helmet and appearing to smash the screen using an object.

He was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, and his motorcycle, a helmet and a rock that was allegedly used in the crime were seized.

The statement added that the suspect had committed the acts because he was "dissatisfied with not being able to withdraw money from the ATM".

Investigations are underway and police urged members of the public who have any further information to contact Sentul police or their nearest police station.

