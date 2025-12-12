Man in Penang kills wife, keeps her body at home for 4 days before surrendering to police

A man in Penang allegedly stabbed his wife in the neck, suffocated her, and then kept her dead body at home for four days before turning himself in to the police.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man, has been remanded by the police for seven days to assist with investigations after surrendering himself at around 11.30am on Thursday (Dec 11), according to local media.

He reportedly admitted to the murder.

A team from the Penang Police Headquarters' Criminal Investigation Department subsequently headed to the suspect's second-floor apartment unit, said Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief Helmi Aris.

They found the 44-year-old victim lying fully clothed on a mattress in a bedroom with a knife wound on her neck, reported Bernama.

The forensics team also managed to recover a knife, which they believe was used during the murder, said Helmi.

Police are currently investigating the motive for the killing, he said, adding that the victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Forensic pathologist Dr Zahari Noor told the New Straits Times (NST) on Friday that the victim's neck wound was likely caused by a paper cutter. "The injury was not deep but did result in some bleeding," he said.

"The more critical factor leading to the woman's death was suffocation, believed to have been caused by pressure applied over her mouth and nose, possibly using a cloth or pillow," NST quoted him as saying.

The victim, who worked at a local supermarket, had been a single mother of five before marrying the suspect two years ago.

"She seemed perfectly fine and did not show any signs of trouble, nor did she mention any issues with my stepfather," the victim's eldest daughter told NST. She last saw her mother two weeks ago.

She also told NST that her stepfather was unemployed and got jealous easily, thus preventing his wife from going to work and speaking with other people.

The suspect is also said to have a criminal record for drug-related offences and criminal intimidation.

