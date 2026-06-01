Baby in car? Man seen rocking Singapore-registered car while pumping petrol in Malaysia

A father would be familiar with rocking their child to sleep — this 'child', however, has four wheels and a chassis.

A man was caught on camera rocking his Singapore-registered car while pumping petrol in Malaysia, with the video posted to Facebook by SG Road Vigilante Admin on Sunday (May 31).

The post also claimed the driver had allegedly hogged the pump "for a good five minutes", describing his actions as "inconsiderate".

In the video, a Singapore-registered orange Toyota multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) with a private-hire decal can be seen parked at a Petronas station in Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru.

A man, presumably the driver, can be seen using his right leg to rock the vehicle back and forth while holding onto a green pump handle with both hands.

The fuel line attached to the pump nozzle also sways as he rocks the vehicle.

A woman and a young boy can be seen standing beside the man and looking on at his actions.

The silhouette of a second, older boy can be seen seated inside the vehicle, his head bobbing along with the car.

In the comments section, many were amused by the man's antics and speculated about the reason behind it.

"His baby is in the car, sleeping," said one in jest. "So he needs to rock the baby."

Another user compared his actions to a parent shaking their baby's milk bottle, perhaps hoping to fill it with more milk.

Many, however, felt the shaking was unnecessary.

"Why do they need to do this… Just slowly pump in the petrol," a user commented.

"Saving some drops of petrol but spending more on suspension," commented another.

According to an episode of CNA's Talking Point, car workshop director Vincent Lee explained that shaking a vehicle does not increase the amount of petrol.

Instead, overfilling the tank may result in petrol entering the fuel evaporation system, which would damage it and cost even more to replace, Lee warned.



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khooyihang@asiaone.com