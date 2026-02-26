Man slashed in broad daylight in Penang, attackers flee on motorcycle

A Malaysian man was left bloodied after being repeatedly slashed by machete-wielding assailants in Penang.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (Feb 25) at around 8am, said Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Rozak Muhammad.

Footage of the attack has gone viral and shows what appears to be two men attacking the victim, 33, with machetes before fleeing on motorcycles. They were wearing helmets to conceal their faces.

The floor was covered in blood after the attack, but the victim managed to walk away.

According to the police, the victim sustained severe injuries and was sent to hospital.

Based on initial investigations, police believe that the assailants are also locals and a search is underway to track them.

The case is being investigated as a case of voluntarily causing grievous harm using a dangerous weapon, the police added.

