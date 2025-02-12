Man slashed by cleaver in drunken fight near JB checkpoint

A man suffered injuries to his head after he was attacked with a meat cleaver in Johor Bahru on Tuesday (Feb 11).

Videos and photos of the incident's aftermath posted to Facebook show bloodstains on the ground as members of the public gathering at the scene.

According to The Star, the incident appear to have occurred along the passageway that connects Johor Bahru's city centre to the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI).

The BSI is where the Johor Bahru checkpoint is located.

Another video, which has since been deleted, showed the victim covered in blood.

In a statement on Facebook, Johor Bahru South police chief Raub Selamat said that the police were alerted to the incident at about 2.52pm on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations found that the victim, a 43-year-old Malaysian, suffered serious injuries to the head inflicted using a sharp weapon by the suspect, a 45-year-old local blacksmith, said Raub.

Further investigations found that the cause of the attack was a fight between the two men while they were drunk.

The police arrested the suspect and seized a meat cleaver at the scene. The victim was conveyed to a nearby hospital and will remain there for further treatment, Raub added.

He also said that both men have a history of drug abuse and a urine test found methamphetamines in the suspect's system.

The suspect faces up to 20 years in jail, a fine, or whipping, for causing grievous injury using a weapon.

If found guilty of drug use, he also faces a fine of up to 5,000 ringgit (S$1,500) or a jail term of up to two years.

