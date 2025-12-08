Malaysian man stabs wife to death, 10-year-old son finds mother covered in blood in kitchen

Suspecting infidelity, a 63-year-old man in Kelantan allegedly stabbed his 40-year-old wife to death and then picked his son up from school before turning himself in.

The 10-year-old boy came home to find his mother covered in blood on the kitchen floor.

The suspect purportedly stabbed the victim at around 10am on Dec 1 in Kampung Gual Ipoh, Tanah Merah, Kelantan, reported local media.

The couple have an older child, aged 12. The victim was reportedly the third wife of the suspect.

Kelantan police chief Yusoff Mamat said the victim, Mastura Abdullah, had been arguing with her husband of 14 years.

Suspect visited bomoh

The victim's cousin told The New Straits Times that the man visited a bomoh, or traditional healer, to find out if his wife was cheating on him.

"However, I had previously told the suspect that my cousin did not have any relationship with any other man, as she was busy working as a cook and did not have time to answer calls," he reportedly said.

He said the victim had been working as a cook in Selangor for the past year and returned to the village only once every two or three weeks.

"I never imagined her return today would end in such a tragedy. I also never expected my brother-in-law to act so violently and take her life," he said.

The cousin added that the victim had multiple stab wounds on the front and back of her body.

Charged with murder

The husband surrendered himself to the police at around 1pm on the day of the alleged crime.

He was charged with murder at the Tanah Merah Magistrate's Court the next day.

According to local media reports, he was remanded for six days, from Dec 2 to Dec 7, to assist with investigations.

