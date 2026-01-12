Malaysian man working in Singapore loses nearly $1,000 in robbery at knifepoint at JB bus stop

A Malaysian warehouse worker was robbed at knifepoint in Johor Bahru on Jan 8 shortly after ending his shift in Singapore.

China Press reported that Chen, 28, lost his belongings at a bus stop along Tebrau Road — and RM3,000 (S$950) was transferred out of his bank account in just 30 minutes.

His wife said that her husband was stopped by three burly man after alighting from a bus at around 7.30am.

He reportedly commutes by public bus to and from Singapore and Johor and alights at the bus stop.

One of the culprits, who held a knife, robbed Chen of his wallet, mobile phone and other belongings.

The wallet contained his driving licence, work permit and the identity cards of his two children.

The robbers then used Chen’s ATM card to transfer his funds to an overseas bank account.

The Malaysian news outlet said that police investigations are ongoing.

