Malaysia begins mandatory community service for littering; Singaporean in JB among offenders caught

At the stroke of midnight on Jan 1, tougher anti-littering laws with a stiffer penalty of mandatory community service came into effect in some Malaysian states.

Under the enhanced legislation, known as Act 672, individuals taken to court for littering or spitting face a fine of RM2,000 (S$630) and a community service order of up to 12 hours.

The amended law has been adopted in Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis and Kedah, as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, reported Bernama.

CEO of Malaysian government agency Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) Khalid Mohamed said the community service order complements the issuance of a fine, which may not be effective for well-off individuals.

From 12.01am to 3am on Jan 1, 42 merrymakers across 11 New Year's countdown locations were arrested for littering in public.

Of them, 24 are Malaysians and 18 are foreigners. Two children are also among those caught, said SWCorp, which did not reveal the nationalities of the foreigners.

Malaysian minister Nga Kor Ming said on Jan 2 that the parents or guardians of minors would be held responsible.

The community service may include sweeping streets, cleaning drains and public toilets and trimming trees, he added.

"The enforcement applies equally to foreigners, sending a strong message that nobody is above the law. Anyone caught littering, including discarding cigarette butts, spitting or throwing plastic bottles, will face enforcement action," The Star quoted him as saying.

A Singaporean tourist was reportedly among three people booked for littering in Johor Bahru in a separate enforcement operation on Jan 1.

SWCorp Johor Bahru said on Facebook that its officers issued notices of offence to three men who carelessly disposed of waste along Jalan Garuda 2/1, Larkin Jaya, a street near Larkin Terminal.

A video accompanying the post showed the three men smoking separately and apparently throwing their cigarette butts on the sidewalk.

