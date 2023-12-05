Manhunt underway for suspects in Malaysia after body of woman encased in cement found buried in home

The Malaysian police are currently looking for two suspects after the body of an unidentified woman was found encased in cement and buried in the bathroom of a rental house in Klang last Sunday (Dec 3) night.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the two foreigners, identified as Ranjit Singh and Mandeep Singh, are believed to be involved in the case as they were previous tenants of the house, reported the New Straits Times.

Another 53-year-old foreign man has been detained.

The police had received a report at 10.58pm on Sunday on the discovery of the body in a bathroom of the house.

Investigations revealed that the homeowner had rented out his house to the two suspects for two years from August 2019 to October 2021, reported Bernama.

"Before renting out the house to another tenant, the owner had inspected the water tank and found it was cemented," he said in a statement.

When questioned, the duo reportedly claimed they had cemented the area as rat droppings were seeping into the water tank, according to Bernama. The unsuspecting homeowner later rented the house to another tenant.

The matter came to light last month when a foreign worker repairing a leak in the roof of the house informed the homeowner that there was a corpse in the water tank.

"The owner, who felt uneasy, then asked the latest tenant to move out and lodged a police report," Hussein was quoted by Bernama as saying.

The report added that the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department had received a call from the police regarding the discovery at around 11.39pm on Sunday.

Firemen from the Port Klang Fire and Rescue Station broke the cement using special tools and discovered human remains believed to be of an adult female, which was handed over to the police.

The remains will be sent to Shah Alam Hospital for a post-mortem examination scheduled on Wednesday, and investigations are ongoing.

