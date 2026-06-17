Sinkhole opens on Malacca road, swallows up traffic light

A stretch of road in Malacca's Duyong caved in on Wednesday (June 17) after a major water pipe was allegedly ruptured during fibre optics drilling works.

According to the central Malacca public works department, the incident happened at about 9am along Jalan Semabok-Bukit Katil Section 9.

Videos and photographs posted on social media show a one-lane-wide sinkhole about the length of Perodua Kancil.

A traffic light, and at least two signages, including one typically used during construction works, are seen in the sinkhole.

Cracks are also seen along the lane next to the sinkhole.

The public works department said a 60cm water pipe burst during drill works carried out by a Kuala Lumpur-based telecommunications provider.

It added that pipe repairs are expected to be completed by 6pm the same day, followed by road resurfacing works.

Meanwhile, the two lanes from Bukit Katil to Semabok will remain closed until further notice.

"All road users are advised to be cautious and adhere to the safety signages and alternative routes provided," the public works department said.

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