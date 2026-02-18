Tears of joy: Kindergarten kids in Melaka spread CNY cheer by visiting seniors, hand over special care packs

A group of kindergarten children and their teachers in Melaka spread the Chinese New Year (CNY) cheer in their own little way by visiting seniors in the neighbourhood with specially prepared care packs.

In a video posted by Pasti Al Falah Limbongan Permai, a kindergarten in Melaka, pre-schoolers are seen putting final touches to the CNY care packs. They are later seen walking excitedly down the street with at least two teachers.

As the pre-schoolers went to the identified houses to hand over the care packs, they eagerly reached out to shake hands and greet the seniors.

@pasti_alfalahlimbongan Walaupun cikgu macam nak putus nyawa jaga “keretapi budak” ni hehe tapi cikgu harap semua anak2 dapat ibrah daripada ziarah kita ❤️ ♬ original sound - PASTI AL FALAH LIMBONGAN

Perhaps, the most touching moment was their encounter with an elderly man with a bandaged right thumb.

After receiving the pack, he was visibly overwhelmed as the children queued to shake hands with him.

He was seen holding back tears, moved, as he waved goodbye to the pre-schoolers.

In its post, the kindergarten aptly wrote: "As long as we are human beings, race and religion should not prevent us from doing good and spreading love."

Malaysian entrepreneur and film maker Kionz Chan shared the video on TikTok, receiving over a million views as at Wednesday (Feb 18).

"From this video, it is clear that children do not inherently grow up with racially prejudiced views.

"Racial and religious harmony start from basic education — through parents, teachers," said Chan, adding that the children also amply demonstrated that "love knows no boundary of race or religion".

[[nid:730001]]

editor@asiaone.com