Singapore-flagged high-tech offshore vessel to resume search for missing MH370 on Dec 30

A Singapore-flagged vessel owned by American research firm Ocean Infinity will resume searching for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Dec 30.

The high-stakes "no-find, no-fee deal" — worth up to US$70 million (S$90.4 million) —was confirmed on Dec 3, more than a decade after the Beijing-bound flight disappeared in one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in 2014.

On Friday (Dec 26), Malaysian media outlets reported that the 86m Singapore-flagged Armada 86 05 will be fronting the search over a 55-day search window in the southern Indian Ocean.

The seabed search operation is expected to cover a 15,000 sq km site in the Indian Ocean.

In a press release on Dec 15, when the Armada 86 05's sister ship was delivered, Ocean Infinity said that each Armada 86 vessel is equipped with a tailored suite of equipment, including advanced underwater robotic systems.

"From geophysical surveys to geotechnical investigations, these capabilities support complex offshore projects," the statement read.

Checks by AsiaOne on vessel tracking platform VesselFinder show that the vessel departed Kwinana anchorage in Australia just after midnight on Friday.

