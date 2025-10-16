Mini Cooper in JB rams into 5 cars, ends up on top of another car

A Mini Cooper driver in Johor Bahru accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake pedal and rammed into five parked cars, with the car finally ending up on top of another.

The incident occurred on Thursday (Oct 16) at around 9.15am in Taman Pelangi, according to Johor Bahru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat.

"The Mini Cooper, driven by a 49-year-old woman, had earlier failed to slow down at an intersection and the driver had inadvertently stepped on the accelerator instead," he said.

Her vehicle swerved and subsequently crashed into five cars that were parked along the road.

Photos and videos of the aftermath have gone viral on social media, with some photos showing the Mini Cooper on top of a red Mazda car.

Other cars involved also appear heavily damaged with their windscreens shattered and various parts of the cars torn off.

There were no injuries reported, and a breathalyser test on the Mini Cooper driver came back negative for alcohol, police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, the driver faces a maximum fine of RM300 (S$92).

