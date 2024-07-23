Missing 6-year-old girl in Johor found: 5 arrested

Six-year-old Albertine Leo has been found safe at a budget hotel in Selangor on early Tuesday (July 23) morning, days after going missing at a Johor Bahru shopping mall on Saturday (July 21).

Johor police chief M. Kumar said in a press conference that officers had raided the hotel room at about 4.30am and found the missing girl. A 31-year-old man was also arrested at the same location, reported The Star.

“Initially, we arrested four suspects, including two women, around Iskandar Puteri and Johor Bahru. Their arrest then led us to the fifth suspect and the victim," he said, adding that all five suspects are not known to the victim and her family.

He added that they are still trying to determine the motive as no ransom demand was made by the suspects.

Leo is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The case is being investigated under the kidnapping or abduction with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person as well as the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, reported the New Straits Times.

On Monday, the police arrested two men and one woman aged between 28 and 55 in connection with the case.

The three suspects were brought to court on Tuesday morning, where a magistrate ordered that they be remanded till July 26 to aid investigations.

The girl was last seen at JB shopping mall Eco Galleria at about 8.30pm on Saturday, where her parents were traders participating in the Bon Odori festival.

Her disappearance had garnered much attention on social media, where netizens as well as state government officials called for the public's help in locating the missing girl.

