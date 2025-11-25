'You are an animal': Heartbroken mum after man who sexually assaulted and killed her 9-month-old son is jailed

More than four years after her baby was sexually assaulted and killed by a man, a heartbroken Malaysian mother has finally got some closure after he was sentenced on Nov 21.

Mohamed Badruldin Mohamed, 40, husband of the baby's nanny, was sentenced to 30 years' jail and 13 strokes of the cane by the Shah Alam High Court after he pleaded guilty to sodomising and killing the toddler on April 27, 2021.

After the verdict was delivered, Robiatul Adawiah Aziz took to Facebook to share her thoughts.

She wrote: "You are so cruel to my son who is only nine-months old. You do not deserve to be called a human! You are an animal!"

The heartbroken mother added that "the world is dark" when she learnt that traces of the perpetrator's semen was found on the baby.

The gruesome act occurred sometime between 8am and 3.30pm that day at a public housing project in Lembah Subang, Petaling Jaya.

Badruldin had initially pleaded not guilty, but is reported to have entered the plea after forensic evidence confirmed that his DNA and semen were found in the baby's large intestine and on the anus.

Malaysian media outlet The Star reported the cause of death as smothering.

Badruldin's sentence will run from the date of his arrest on April 29, 2021.

