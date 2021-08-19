Monarchy reshaped as Malaysia's King looks to end political turmoil

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian King's efforts to end the country's long-running political instability could transform the traditionally ceremonial monarchy revered for being above politics in the Southeast Asian nation, say analysts.

Malaysian monarchs play a figurehead role in the Muslim-majority country and rarely intervene in politics.

But Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah - who this week could end months of political turmoil by naming a new prime minister - has wielded his constitutional powers and influence like no other to chart the nation's political course.

Over the last 18 months, the King named Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, propped him up in key moments during a power struggle and - as public sentiment soured over the Premier's handling of Covid-19 - reprimanded the administration, leaving its future hanging in the balance.

Mr Muhyiddin resigned on Monday (Aug 16).

Constitutional lawyer New Sin Yew said the constitutional monarch's powers had been stretched to their limits during the ongoing crisis, raising concern that it could lead to overreach by future monarchs.

"A precedent has definitely been set, but it's being set in abnormal times. There is a danger simply because of this precedent, which I hope doesn't repeat itself," Mr New said.

The palace did not respond to a request for comment.

Malaysia has grappled with political uncertainty since 2018 when Dr Mahathir Mohamad led an opposition coalition to election victory over the United Malays National Organisation (Umno), which had governed the country through a stable coalition for more than six decades.

Dr Mahathir's administration, however, collapsed from infighting last year, as Mr Muhyiddin's did.

The King was thrust into the spotlight after Dr Mahathir's abrupt resignation in Feb 2020.

He met with all 222 lawmakers to decide which of them had the majority to form the next government.

The constitution says the King can appoint a premier he believes has the majority, a power never utilised before as the premier is picked through an election.

The King appointed Mr Muhyiddin, who formed a government with parties defeated in the polls, including Umno, even as Dr Mahathir said he had regained a majority.

When Umno threatened to withdraw support for Mr Muhyiddin amid tensions in late 2020, the King repeatedly urged lawmakers to quit politicking and support the Premier in a budget vote to prevent the government from collapsing during the pandemic.

Mirroring public mood

Dr Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said the King had a good understanding of the populace and his actions mirrored popular sentiment.