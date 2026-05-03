Monkey malaria situation 'quite serious', 357 cases and 1 dead in Sabah: Malaysia health minister

The rising number of monkey malaria cases in Sabah is a cause for concern, Malaysia Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Three hundred and fifty seven cases of the disease and one death have already been recorded within the first four months of 2026, he told reporters on Saturday (May 2).

Ranau, Kudat and Tawau are the hotspots for the zoonotic disease which is transmitted from macaque monkeys to humans by mosquitoes, he added.

"The situation is quite serious. We should not take this lightly," Malaysian publication The Star quoted him as saying.

Dr Dzulkefly also said that early detection and immediate treatment is imperative, and that all health clinics and hospitals are equipped to detect the disease.

The rise in monkey malaria cases is linked to the recurring human encroachment on wildlife habitats, especially in Sabah where forest areas are being extensively cleared for plantations or rural work, he said.

"It is not that the monkeys are attacking us, but rather we have taken over their habitat, causing increased contact and zoonotic transmission," the New Straits Times (NST) quoted the minister as saying.

Environmental management is key to reducing the risk of transmission, Dr Dzulkefly said, adding that controlled land clea­ring and sustainable environmental management are very important.

He also pointed to poor waste management as a contri­buting factor and said that managing domestic waste properly will reduce the presence of monkeys in the area.

Professor Dr Jenarun Jelip, an expert on such diseases, told NST and said that the primary symptom of monkey malaria is a recurring fever.

Patients will typically experience phases of high fever, chills and sweating that recur every 12, 36 or 72 hours depending on the type of malaria.

He said that high-risk groups include those involved in logging, research, ecotourism and recreation due to their exposure to mosquito bites.

Treatment typically takes three days, but can require up to two weeks, and patients should seek medical attention as soon as possible before the disease reaches a critical stage, he said.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com