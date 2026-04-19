More than 400 people displaced as massive fire destroys 200 homes in Sabah water village

About 200 homes were destroyed after a massive fire broke out in a water village in Kampung Bahaga, Sabah, in the early hours of Sunday (April 19).

In a statement on Sunday, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said the blaze started at about 1.32am and rapidly spread through densely packed wooden houses built on stilts, according to The Star.

The area is home to some of the country's poorest communities, including many stateless and indigenous groups.

The department added that the non-permanent structures, each measuring about 300 sq ft, were completely destroyed.

Around 445 people have been displaced so far, Bernama reported, citing unofficial figures of people registered at a temporary relief centre in Sandakan.

About 35 firefighters from the Sandakan and Kinabatangan stations arrived at the scene at about 1.50am, reported the New Straits Times, but narrow access routes prevented fire engines from reaching the affected area directly.

The fire department said that low tide restricted access to water sources, while strong winds and closely built homes helped the fire spread rapidly.

Firefighters relied on water tankers and a pressurised hydrant from a nearby factory to contain the blaze, according to NST.

Firefighting operations are still ongoing with the fire not put out fully, reports said.

No casualties have been reported.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com