Rider, 18, dies in crash involving 8 motorcycles on expressway in Malaysia

An eight-motorcycle accident on the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) in Malaysia resulted in the death of an 18-year-old motorcyclist on Sunday (Jan 25).

The accident happened at around 3.30am along the BKE towards Kulim, said Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief Helmi Aris.

All eight vehicles were heading from Seberang Jaya in Penang to Kulim in Kedah.

One of the motorcycles was believed to have brushed against another, causing it to lose control and skid, which led to a collision with the other motorcycles, said the district police chief.

The 18-year-old victim fell to the left curb and hit a divider separating the motorcycle and car lanes.

The deceased, identified as Muhammad Alif, suffered severe head injuries, leaving his brain matter scattered on the road, reported Sinchew Daily.

Alif was pronounced dead on the spot and his body was sent to the Sebarang Jaya Hospital for a post-mortem exam, said Assistant Commissioner Helmi.

He added that the seven other motorcyclists, aged between 18 and 22, suffered various injuries to their hands and legs and were taken to the same hospital.

The case is being investigated for causing death by dangerous driving, said Helmi.

