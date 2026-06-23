Motorcycle crashes into hospital emergency entrance in Malaysia; rider allegedly high on drugs

A motorcyclist was injured after ramming his bike into the glass door of a hospital emergency unit in Malaysia on Tuesday (June 23).

The incident occurred at about 3am in Terengganu, Malaysia at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital, when the 28-year-old victim was riding a Yamaha motorcycle towards the hospital's emergency zone, reported Malaysia news outlet Buletin TV3.

A photo posted on Threads by user @_.xtw_.9 on the same day shows the crashed motorcycle lying on its side, in front of what appears to be a shattered hospital door.

The post caption alleged that the victim was under the influence of drugs when the incident took place.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief Azli Mohd Noor said that initial investigations found the rider was believed to have lost control when entering the hospital's green zone — which usually refers to an area within the emergency department — before crashing into a glass door of the hospital's emergency unit, reported Buletin TV3.

The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries on both hands and received treatment at the hospital.

Further investigations also revealed that he tested positive for methamphetamine, reported Malaysian daily Harian Metro.

The case is being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, which states that drivers moving along a road should not sleep or neglect control over the vehicle's movements, reported Buletin TV3.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com