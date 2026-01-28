Motorcyclist injured after burger stall topples from moving lorry in Malaysia

A 28-year-old motorcyclist sustained injuries to his forehead, neck and hands after a stall loaded atop a lorry collapsed on him in Kamunting, Perak on Jan 20.

The victim, who works as a firefighter, received treatment at a local hospital.

Taiping district police chief Abdul Malek Ismail said that the authorities were alerted to the incident after dashcam footage went viral on Facebook, reported news agency Bernama on Wednesday (Jan 28).

"Initial investigations found that the incident occurred on Jan 20 at about 3.30 pm, when a lorry driven by a 30-year-old man was towing a burger stall from Taiping to Kamunting," said Assistant Commissioner Malek.

"The lorry driver, however, lost control of the vehicle, causing the burger stall to topple onto the road, hitting the victim and (another car) driven a 34-year-old woman," he added, noting that the female driver was unharmed.

Footage of the incident circulating online showed the motorcyclist waiting at a junction beside a red car before being struck by the stall that fell off the lorry.

The impact caused the victim to fall off his vehicle. He was seen lying on the road with his hands covering his face.

The lorry driver is being investigated for failing to properly secure his load.

[[nid:728827]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com