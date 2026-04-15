Motorcyclist travelling to Singapore for work dies in Second Link Expressway accident; wife suffers head, arm injuries

A motorcyclist who was travelling to work in Singapore died after an accident on the Second Link Expressway on Tuesday (April 14), Bernama reported.

The 31-year-old was riding with his wife, 29, at around 2.40pm when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a lorry's rear, Iskandar Puteri OCPD Assistant Commissioner M Kumarasan said.

Traffic was moving slowly due to a congestion, he added.

"As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist, who is (Malaysian), was confirmed dead at the scene due to head injuries," ACP Kumarasan said.

He said that the victim's wife suffered injuries to her head and left arm and was taken to hospital, The Star reported.

The lorry driver was unhurt and the victim's body was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police investigations are ongoing, The New Straits Times reported.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com