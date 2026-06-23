Multi-vehicle crash on Malaysia's North-South Expressway causes 9km traffic jam

An accident involving multiple vehicles along Malaysia's North-South Expressway has caused traffic to come to a complete halt for about 9km, according to a Facebook post by toll expressway operator Plus Malaysia on Tuesday (June 23).

The crash, involving four lorries and two cars, was first reported at around 8.45am on Tuesday morning and caused a congestion in both directions near KM33, The Star reported.

It was later determined that the accident had taken place between KM31.8 and KM31.9 southbound from Sedenak to Kulai.

Southbound traffic was reported to be at a standstill for up to 9km, while northbound traffic was congested for up to 8km, according to Plus Malaysia.

The accident had resulted in a large blaze, The New Straits Times reported.

In videos taken and shared on social media after the crash, black smoke can be seen billowing in the distance as a fire continues to burn, presumably from the location of the crash.

In a separate clip, metal pipes are seen scattered across the road beyond the divider, while a burnt lorry sits between roads, where the divider should be.

Emergency vehicles can also be seen in the vicinity, while officials have cordoned off the area with traffic cones.

No injuries had been reported as of press time.

Accident diversion work is underway at of 4.30pm, and the expressway's right lane is closed in both directions.

Traffic to the north was diverted out at Kulai toll plaza, while traffic to the south was diverted out at Sedenak toll Plaza.Excursions at Sedenak Toll Plaza and Kulai Toll Plaza are still activated, Plus Malaysia said.

[[nid:738416]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com