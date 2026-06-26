Mum of 6 allegedly slashed 14 times by husband for chatting with male neighbour in Sabah

A 40-year-old mum of six children was allegedly slashed by her husband after she was spotted chatting with her male neighbour in Kota Marudu, Sabah.

The victim allegedly sustained 14 slash wounds across her body, including some to her neck, chin, arms, hands, brow and right knee, The New Straits Times reported.

The attack allegedly happened because the husband became jealous, according to Kota Marudu police superintendent Somiun Lomidin, The Star reported on Friday (June 26).

The husband, 50, had allegedly accused his wife of having an affair with the neighbour and instructed her not to speak with him, The New Straits Times reported.

"The victim denied the allegations, which led to a verbal dispute between them," Supt Somiun said on Friday.

"A witness in the house saw the suspect take a parang from the kitchen and head towards the victim, pin her down and put the blade to her neck.

"The witness then hid with the victim's children but could hear the victim shouting for help."

Several minutes later, a neighbour who was on his way back from work found the woman collapsed in front of her home and bleeding profusely. He called the police.

She is now in a stable condition in hospital, Utusan Malaysia reported.

A manhunt is reportedly underway for the suspect, an Indonesian, who had been married to the victim for 19 years, The Star reported.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com