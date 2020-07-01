Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business

PHOTO: Facebook/hasmi.samsuddin
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

While other kids were busy learning their basic languages and math, this savvy seven-year-old spent his day at school doubling his allowance.

One mother from Sabah had netizens tickled when she took to Facebook on Jan 3 to share her discovery of her son's secret source of income — selling grasshoppers.

Hasmi Samsuddin, 35, recounted that she first realised something was amiss when her son, Qaiser Rifqi Martin, returned from his second day of school asking for his piggy bank.

Upon further questioning, she was puzzled to find that the RM2 (S$0.66) allowance she had given him that morning had doubled to RM4.

Ragam anak sekolah, baru 2 hari sekolah mcm2 hal abg eccer belajar..bagi belanja sekolah rm2, balik rm4 🤔.. Abg eccer :...

Posted by Puan Hasmi Samsuddin on Friday, 3 January 2020

Jumping to conclusions, as mothers are wont to do, she immediately assumed that he had stolen the money.

To her surprise, Qaiser confessed that he had earned the extra cash from selling grasshoppers to his friends.

But that wasn't enough to spare him from a "smackdown" from his mother for spending time at school selling grasshoppers instead of learning.

While Qaiser's antics may have left Hasmi nonplussed, the adorable anecdote had netizens chuckling and praising the boy for his resourcefulness. Some even recounted their experiences selling assorted knick-knacks during their schooldays.

"Study hard, may you become a successful entrepreneur one day, little one."
PHOTO: hasmi.samsuddin
"Ma'am... your child is clever. He will someday be a millionaire. Don't stop him, ma'am. Let him be. I like kids like these that dare to do business. So cute. Don't be mad at him."
PHOTO: hasmi.samsuddin
"Similar to me selling crackers in the past haha. My parents were sporting."
PHOTO: hasmi.samsuddin
"Hahaha I used to sell stickers. I'd go to school with just a dollar. Come back home with a lot more coins. Haha one sticker for 50 cents."
PHOTO: hasmi.samsuddin

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
malaysia Children and Youth parenting

TRENDING

Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Police searching for parents of baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: &#039;Not everyone walks with you to the end&#039;
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: 'Not everyone walks with you to the end'
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it&#039;s as painful as childbirth
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it's as painful as childbirth
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Man allegedly dislocates woman&#039;s jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
Man allegedly dislocates woman's jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
Romeo Tan&#039;s latest challenge: Playing a man with Tourette syndrome
'Why you always get these kinds of roles?': Romeo Tan's mum grumbles
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos

SERVICES