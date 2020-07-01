Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business

While other kids were busy learning their basic languages and math, this savvy seven-year-old spent his day at school doubling his allowance.

One mother from Sabah had netizens tickled when she took to Facebook on Jan 3 to share her discovery of her son's secret source of income — selling grasshoppers.

Hasmi Samsuddin, 35, recounted that she first realised something was amiss when her son, Qaiser Rifqi Martin, returned from his second day of school asking for his piggy bank.

Upon further questioning, she was puzzled to find that the RM2 (S$0.66) allowance she had given him that morning had doubled to RM4.

Jumping to conclusions, as mothers are wont to do, she immediately assumed that he had stolen the money.

To her surprise, Qaiser confessed that he had earned the extra cash from selling grasshoppers to his friends.

But that wasn't enough to spare him from a "smackdown" from his mother for spending time at school selling grasshoppers instead of learning.

While Qaiser's antics may have left Hasmi nonplussed, the adorable anecdote had netizens chuckling and praising the boy for his resourcefulness. Some even recounted their experiences selling assorted knick-knacks during their schooldays.

"Study hard, may you become a successful entrepreneur one day, little one."

"Ma'am... your child is clever. He will someday be a millionaire. Don't stop him, ma'am. Let him be. I like kids like these that dare to do business. So cute. Don't be mad at him."

"Similar to me selling crackers in the past haha. My parents were sporting."

"Hahaha I used to sell stickers. I'd go to school with just a dollar. Come back home with a lot more coins. Haha one sticker for 50 cents."

