'My baby was sleeping between them': Malaysian man shocked to find 2 shirtless men in maids' room

It was double the trouble for one Malaysian man, after he caught his two maids sneaking their beaus into his home.

To make matters worse, his baby was sleeping in the helpers' room, all while the two intruders had gotten shirtless.

Celeb doctor Shazril Shaharuddin took to his social media accounts on Tuesday (July 30) to recount how he first spotted the unfamiliar men loitering outside his house when he returned home at 9.20pm on Monday.

Shazril had just waved goodbye to his wife - who was leaving for work - at 9.40pm when a neighbour approached him and said he saw two men entering Shazril's home.

Despite having some doubts about how people could enter the property while he and his wife were at home, Shazril decided to ask his helpers if they had let the men in. One of the maids said that the men had left.

When Shazril later told his wife about the incident, she rebuked the helper's statement and said the strangers were likely still in the house, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Checking the CCTV footage, he found out that the maids had earlier tried blocking the camera with a bottle, and later turning the camera to face the TV in the room.

But the TV's reflection showed the women bringing the men inside at 9.25pm, shortly after Shazril returned home.

The footage did not show the men leaving. Then, Shazril's wife pointed out that their baby was sleeping in the maids' room.

Worried for his family's safety, Shazril called the police, who arrived at his house at about 11.20pm.

"I'm extremely worried about my baby who was sleeping between them.

"What if my baby had cried and triggered a violent response? The potential danger was very real," the New Straits Times quoted him as saying.

Officers raided the room and found the two shirtless men lying in the beds and hiding under the blankets.

Both helpers were sent back to their respective agencies following the incident.

