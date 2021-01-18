'My dream is to see Malays dressing beautifully again': Dutch designer's remarks on baju kurung infuriate Malaysians

A Dutch designer recently drew the ire of Malaysians after her remarks on baju kurung, a traditional Malay attire, went viral on social media.

In an interview with South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Jan 15, Lisette Scheer, 50, reminisced about her multicultural experiences growing up in several cities including Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

Scheer shared that she decided to return to Kuala Lumpur in her early 30s after feeling "homesick for Malaysia".

However, the city that she came back to, was different from the "safe, big kampung" where she had grown up in. She was also shocked to see the quick commercialisation of Malaysia.

"Everything was about making a quick buck, there was no pride, no quality", Scheer told SCMP.

This motivated her to open Nala Designs in 2008, where her products include handmade pillow covers to women's dresses and men's shirts. Many of her designs are influenced by the Chinese and Malay cultures, she added.

"My dream is to see the baju kurung return, to see Malays dressing beautifully again," the designer said. And she hoped to do so by going on a "crusade" to prevent the disappearance of the traditional Malay attire as she wanted to "see Malays dressing beautifully again".

She also wanted Malaysians to "feel proud of their heritage".

Malaysians furious over 'tone-deaf' comment

This particular remark resulted in a social media frenzy among Malaysians, who took issue with her comments about the traditional attire, calling them tone-deaf.

This is one of the most tone-deaf articles about someone's POV on Malaysian culture that I've ever read. The worst is this Lisette saying that Malay Malaysians need to "bring back the baju kurung"?! GURL WHEN DID WE STOP WEARING BAJU KURUNG? @SCMPNews https://t.co/LA3LQqQ67Y — Sarah Ahmad (@__sarahmad) January 16, 2021

A quick search of the keyword 'baju kurung' on Twitter showed mostly negative responses by Malaysians to Scheer's remark.

Many pointed out that the baju kurung is already a staple outfit among Malays in the country, and some even wear the traditional attire beyond Hari Raya festivals, such as to work or to school.

No more Malays wearing baju kurung my ass... https://t.co/Io0pLNsicn pic.twitter.com/C6aTHGl3KR — Fugget'bout IT (@cookiefalconn) January 16, 2021

Some also said that Scheer's comment is an example of cultural appropriation.

I’m not really upset by the “wear baju kurung again” comment in particular but I’m enraged by the entitlement behind her whole interview where some wh*te woman just sees our culture as an aesthetic and wish we could dress up so she could live in a pretty pretty world — Arisha Rozaidee | Stop #Predatorgram (@ArishaRozaidee) January 16, 2021

Dissatisfied with 'non-apology'

Scheer responded to the backlash on Jan 17, posting a public apology on Nala Designs' Instagram page.

"I’d like to apologise for the misunderstanding and for giving the wrong impression," she wrote, adding how she sees Malaysia as her home.

"Malaysia to me, is a source of inspiration and what makes it special are its people and I'm learning every day."

But it backfired as many netizens called it a non-apology.

A screenshot of a comment on Scheer's apology post. PHOTO: Instagram/naladesigns

Others hoped that the designer would "do better" after this incident.

A screenshot of a comment on Scheer's apology post. PHOTO: Instagram/naladesigns

