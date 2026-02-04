Restaurant in Malaysia under probe after staff allegedly caught washing leftover food to resell in viral video

A nasi kandar eatery in Palm Mall, Seremban, is under investigation after a video showing its staff washing leftover food to be re-sold went viral online.

In a post shared on Facebook on Tuesday (Feb 3), a man can be seen washing cooked food in a basin and separating it in trays.

According to the poster, the incident occurred at around 12.18am when he saw a restaurant employee washing leftover food, including chicken, lamb and tofu at the rear of the premises.

"This is completely unacceptable and dangerous to public health. I would like to emphasise that this act is unethical, unsafe and utterly disgusting," said the poster.

The eyewitness added that when approached, a co-worker initially gave a misleading answer but eventually admitted that the food was going to be re-served, while claiming that the act posed no health risk.

Negeri Sembilan State Health Department director Zuraida Mohamed said the matter was reported to her department on Wednesday morning and that health enforcement officers had conducted an inspection of the premises, reported news agency Bernama.

"We take this matter seriously as it involves public safety and health," said Dr Zuraida, adding that investigations are underway.

"If the claims made on social media are found to be true, firm action will be taken. We also advise the public to use the proper channels to lodge formal complaints," she added, reported New Straits Times.

[[nid:728412]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com