Nephew discovers uncle's lifeless body in Ipoh apartment

A 68-year-old man was found dead at his Ipoh home at Block C Cherry Apartment, reported The Star on Dec 21.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations Division, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, said the department was alerted to the incident at 11.08pm on Friday (Dec 20).

"We received a call from a man claiming that he could not contact his uncle for the last two days and suspected that something had happened," he shared.

The nephew said the door to his uncle's house was locked and there was no answer from inside.

When the door was opened, the deceased's body was found lying in the room. Health Ministry personnel subsequently confirmed his death.

The victim's body was then handed over to the police for further action.

Earlier on Nov 10, a 54-year-old woman in Ipoh was found dead, reported Malay Mail.

Her body was found in an advanced state of decomposition and was sent to the Forensic Unit of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) for a post-mortem examination.

She was believed to have been killed by her 21-year-old nephew.

