Pedestrian killed while trying to cross expressway near Shah Alam

A man, believed to be aged between 50 and 60 years old, was killed in a freak accident along the New Klang Valley Expressway on Saturday (Jan 10) night, at the 9.4km mark.

Dashcam footage shows the car switching lanes from the third to the second rightmost, when the man suddenly comes into sight.

Moments later, he is knocked down by the car.

Based on the footage, the victim was dressed in a pair of beige pants and dark-coloured shirt, which made it difficult for the driver to spot him.

Responding to media queries, Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Ramsay Embol said the impact from the crash caused severe head injuries to the victim, who later died at the scene.

"Preliminary investigations show that the victim suddenly crossed the expressway and was standing in the second rightmost lane, just after the expressway exchange, when he was hit by a vehicle travelling from Klang towards Damansara," Ramsay added.

Shah Alam police have appealed to the public to provide more information related to the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

