No joke: Car in Malaysia still has fuel nozzle attached to it while on the road, driver seemingly unaware

A driver in Malaysia recently left a petrol station with more than just a full tank of fuel.

It seemed like the driver had forgotten to return the fuel nozzle back to its original location after refuelling.

As a result, the fuel nozzle, and part of the hose, was still attached to the car's fuel filler port as the vehicle travelled down the road.

A short clip of this bizarre sight was captured and shared on TikTok page Mfg_paqiqo on Thursday (April 25). It has since gone viral with more than 6.7 million views at the time of writing.

The cheeky caption read: "Not the fault of the Axia bro. It's normal to be in a rush in the morning."

Recorded from a cam car, the video zooms in on a silver Perodua Axia.

It seems the driver is completely unaware about the fuel nozzle still attached to their car, casually cruising down the road.

The red traffic light brings the car to a standstill and a fellow road user slows down to alert the driver about the issue.

One can only imagine the utter shock from the driver once they laid eyes on the fuel nozzle in their side-view mirror.

Upon realising what has happened, the driver changes course and exits the left lane instead, probably in search of a place to sort out this problem.

In the comments section, netizens were both confused and in stitches.

"How did it even get loose?" one asked, in reference to the fuel nozzle.

A fellow TikTok user replied that it's "the way the system is built" as a way to counter situations like these.

One netizen joked: "Like this the petrol will never run out. It'll still fill up as the car is moving."

Don't forget to pull out

You know what they say about maintaining a good pullout game—it very much applies to refuelling your vehicles, too.

In March 2022, a recording of a similar incident, also in Malaysia, was shared on Facebook group Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road.

The careless driver attempted to leave the petrol station, not realising that the fuel nozzle was still attached to his vehicle.

Despite the resistance on the hose, the driver persisted in driving off.

This almost uprooted the entire gas pump before the hose eventually gave way.

