No joke: Man drives 18 hours home from Terengganu to KL, forgets keys

This man in Malaysia was probably looking forward to a good rest at home after spending 18 hours on the road behind the wheels.

But after he and his family finally arrived home in Kuala Lumpur, they realised that they had left the house keys in their hometown of Kuala Terengganu, where they had started their journey.

The man, who goes by the name Jasad, shared his plight in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday (April 16) with the caption in Malay: "Just arrived in Kuala Lumpur after driving for 18 hours, but left my keys in Terengganu."

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@ceokuterer/video/7357963426959789313[/embed]

The 17-second clip shows Jasad looking despondent and sighing, while sipping on a drink at a roadside stall.

It has since gone viral, garnering 1.3 million views and 102,000 likes.

Netizens, tickled by his helpless expression, flooded the comments section.

One said: "I don't know if I want to pity you or laugh along. Whatever it is, you win at this trend."

"Buy a new house, bro, it'll solve your problem," another joked.

Some also suggested that he return to his hometown to retrieve the keys since traffic conditions were better now after the Hari Raya holidays.

"There's no more traffic jam, bro. You can drive back to get it now," one said.

Many also recounted similar stories of forgetting their keys when returning home after the holidays.

"I once returned home after Raya, I realised that I left the key at my hometown. Thankfully, there was a duplicate key in the mailbox," one said.

A netizen shared what he would do if he were in Jasad's shoes: "I'll stay at a relative's house for a few days. If it's comfortable, I will [continue to] stay there. I'll go back to my hometown to get the key during Eid next year."

Thankfully, Jasad did not have to stay someone else's home. He told Malaysian online news website SAYS that he managed to enter his home by climbing through a window.

