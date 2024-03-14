No more social welfare handouts for Malaysian 'beggar' who owns premium SUV

A Malaysian man used to make a quick buck from begging, until he was exposed last month by social welfare officers that he was far from being down and out.

Not only was he receiving RM450 (S$127) in financial assistance every month since 2001, he also owns a Proton X70 Premium, a luxury SUV.

Now, he will be cut off from his social welfare handouts too.

Malaysian authorities said on Tuesday (March 12) that they have stopped providing assistance to the man, reported The Star.

Investigations revealed that the man is currently employed as a shift supervisor in a bus company and earns around RM2,000 a month, making him ineligible for financial assistance.

Deputy Minister for Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said in Malaysian Parliament that the man was also given a warning and made to sign a letter of undertaking to stop begging.

The man, who has physical disabilities in both hands, was seen begging for money at a night market in Pahang in late February.

When the social welfare officers approached him to ask for his ID, he led them to his vehicle to retrieve it.

He also told the officers that he made about RM500 a night from begging at night markets for four to five hours.

READ ALSO: 'It felt like a scam': Woodlands resident warns others about women beggars

claudiatan@asiaone.com