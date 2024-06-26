'No U-turn': Malaysia to enforce VEP on Singapore motorists from Oct 1

The Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) requirement will be enforced on foreign vehicles entering Malaysia from Oct 1, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on June 25. He added that the authorities will not backtrack on the enforcement.

“That is the message. There will be no U-turn. Oct 1, it will be enforced,” he said, as cited by Malaysian news agency Bernama.

Mr Loke announced on May 28 that all foreign vehicles entering Malaysia by land from Singapore will be required to have a valid VEP from Oct 1.

Foreign vehicle owners will be required to register, install and activate their VEP-radio frequency identification (RFID) tags. The tag will allow motorists to pay the RM20 (S$5.75) road charge when they enter Johor via both checkpoints, as well as the toll fees on Malaysia’s expressways using the designated RFID lanes.

Without a valid VEP, which operates as an “identity card” for foreign vehicles in Malaysia, motorists risk being denied entry to Johor or fined up to RM2,000.

This will apply to motorists entering Johor at checkpoints at both the Sultan Iskandar Building via the Causeway and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex via the Second Link.

The VEP, first announced in 2017, has been implemented but is not strictly enforced yet.

The Malaysian government had previously announced that it would enforce a mandatory registration for foreign vehicles entering from Singapore, but postponed it twice, in 2019 and 2020, due to issues with the VEP-RFID tag’s installation and registration.

Mr Loke said on June 25 that the process to obtain the VEP has been simplified, with the option to have the RFID tag delivered to applicants’ homes so they do not have to go to Johor for collection, although that option is still available.

The Malaysian government will be able to use the VEPs to track the traffic records, including summonses and offences, of foreign-registered vehicles, he said.

He added that motorists with traffic offences will have to settle their fines from these violations before leaving Malaysia.

“The message is very clear. I hope the Singaporean drivers who come regularly to Malaysia will follow our laws and regulations,” Mr Loke said.

“Just like Malaysian cars going into Singapore... have to abide by their laws and regulations, they are expected to do the same.”

Mr Loke also said the Transport Ministry was aware of the high volume of e-mails that VEP applicants have sent to its Road and Transport Department (JPJ) regarding various difficulties they faced when registering for the permit, which lasts five years after they are activated.

He said he will look into the issues and plans to visit Johor to study the matter.

“Once we have rectified (the issues), we will make some announcement... in terms of improvements,” he said. “Rest assured that we will try to facilitate. But do not expect a U-turn.”

Motorists facing difficulties in registering for the VEP online have been asked to write in to aduanvep@jpj.gov.my, but many have expressed concern over not receiving replies, weeks after writing in.

Motorists can go to vep.jpj.gov.my to register for an account and submit their documents. They can monitor the status of their application at vepams.jpj.gov.my.

Those with existing VEP-RFID tags that are still valid need not register for a new tag.

