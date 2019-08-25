Normal operations resume at Kuala Lumpur airport after 4 days of disruption, says report

SEPANG - Operations at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) returned to normal on Sunday (Aug 25) after suffering several days of long queues and flight delays caused by a failure of network equipment.

Malaysian authorities also said no cyber attack had been detected.

A check at 9.30am on Sunday showed passengers going about their business as usual, with smooth check-ins and movement of queues, Malaysia's national news agency Bernama reported.

The flight information display system had also recovered and showed updated information.