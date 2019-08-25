Normal operations resume at Kuala Lumpur airport after 4 days of disruption, says report

The technical glitch to the Total Airport Management System had resulted in flight delays, long queues and frustrated travellers since Aug 21, 2019.
PHOTO: The Star/ Asia News Network
The Straits Times

SEPANG - Operations at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) returned to normal on Sunday (Aug 25) after suffering several days of long queues and flight delays caused by a failure of network equipment.

Malaysian authorities also said no cyber attack had been detected.

A check at 9.30am on Sunday showed passengers going about their business as usual, with smooth check-ins and movement of queues, Malaysia's national news agency Bernama reported.

The flight information display system had also recovered and showed updated information.

The replacement of equipment by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) last Friday had helped to address the problem, Bernama said.

An MAHB spokesman said progress had been seen since the replacement but a close watch was being kept because of some intermittent issues.

The technical glitch to the Total Airport Management System had resulted in flight delays, long queues and frustrated travellers since last Wednesday.

It had also affected Wi-Fi connections, the check-in counters and the baggage handling system.

No evidence of a cyber attack was detected so far in the network service disruption, said a statement from National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) on Saturday night. The preliminary findings by MAHB indicated that the disruption was due to network equipment failure, it said.

"Currently, all efforts are focused on ensuring the full recovery of operations at KLIA and KLIA2. MAHB has taken and will continue to take all necessary measures to expedite the recovery process," the statement said.

Nacsa will keep tabs and conduct further investigation with all related agencies, it said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

