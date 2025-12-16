'Not if, but when': Malaysia moving towards banning vapes by mid-2026

Malaysian Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said that the country is moving decisively towards a full ban on vaping and that it hopes to implement the new legislation by mid-2026.

Speaking to local media after a visit to Hospital Permai in Johor Baru on Tuesday (Dec 16), he said that the Cabinet has already agreed on the direction towards banning vape products across the country, reported The Star.

"It is not about whether we ban vape or not, but when," he said, adding that the move is motivated by the proliferation of adulterated vape liquids like Kpods, which are linked to drug-induced psychosis and mental health conditions.

Dr Dzulkefly also said that the move is consistent with existing health policies, rather than a "knee-jerk reaction".

"The policies and standard operating procedures are already in place and have been ongoing. What we are doing now is moving towards a decisive end point," he said.

At the same time, the ministry has also aligned itself with recommendations made by medical bodies, such as the Malaysian Medical Association, on the need for stricter control and eventual prohibition of vape products.

Dr Dzulkefly said the Health Ministry is targeting the implementation of the ban by mid-2026 or, at the latest, by the end of the year, depending on the completion of necessary regulatory and legislative processes.

Earlier in September, Dr Dzulkefly also wrote in a parliamentary reply that the government would impose a full ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes and vape products, with the ban being implemented in stages, starting with open-system vape devices and gradually extending to all vape products until the entire category was covered.

