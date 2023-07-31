'Not rice, but maggots': Sarawak girls unwittingly bite into corn dog filled with worms

Instead of filling the tummy, this corn dog from a Malaysia street stall made diners vomit.

A woman discovered maggots in the snack after buying the snack at Gedong Festival in Sarawak for her younger sisters last weekend.

By then, her two siblings had already eaten over half of the corn dog, Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew reported on Sunday (July 30).

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Nor Fazilah uploaded a horrific photo of a corn dog split down the middle, filled with fly larvae.

"This is not basmati rice," Fazilah wrote. "Inside this half-eaten corn dog, there are densely packed maggots.

"No wonder my sister nearly vomited to death."

"Two corn dogs on skewers cost RM10 (S$3). I'm not concerned about the money, but I'm worried about the food hygiene," Fazilah wrote.

After consuming the spoiled food, one of her sisters began hyperventilating while the other was vomiting uncontrollably.

Seeing them in so much pain, Fazilah couldn't help but tear up.

"When I opened the corn dog up, my god, it was filled to the brim with maggots," she wrote.

Fazilah said she would've confronted the stallholder but they were already on their way home when they realised the issue with the corn dog.

"I don't want to argue, but I want to remind the stallholder not to sell expired or spoiled food. My sisters are very sensitive and will fall ill very quickly once they eat something bad."

She also apologised for the stomach-churning images: "I'm sorry if the photos I've uploaded might be emotionally distressing to some, but I hope that those who are in the business of sales — especially those who work with food — are honest and clean."

Netizens, much like Fazilah, were shocked by the infested corn dog.

"Not one or two, but many [maggots] densely packed together, how scary," one commented in Malay.

"How many people have bought from the stallholder? This is really too much."

Another netizen expressed disbelief: "I thought it was basmati rice at first and wondered what dish would wrap rice like that.

"After reading the title and looking at the photo again, I realised they were maggots!"

"Be careful when buying food. It's true that we shouldn't blame the seller, but they ought to know when something is in good quality or not," one Facebook user said.

