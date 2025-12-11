'Nowhere else in Malaysia': Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play in Johor, says Regent

At the age of 40, the general consensus suggests that Cristiano Ronaldo has experienced everything a football career can offer.

Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, however, has said that the Portuguese star, who plays his cub football in Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, is interested in bringing his talents to Johor Bahru.

Tunku Ismail owns Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), who play their home matches at the new 40,00-seat Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

"JDT is truly unique. I received a message from Cristiano Ronaldo saying that if Al-Nassr tours Asia and plays in Malaysia, he doesn’t want to play anywhere else but Johor," said Tunku Ismail during a dialogue session with JDT supporters, as reported by news outlet Malay Mail.

"It's a positive and high-level endorsement when people praise the stadium you have. That’s encouraging and I plan to bring more — not just in football, but in other sports too."

Ronaldo, whose annual salary has been estimated at US$211 million (S$273 million), recently became the first billionaire footballer, according to media firm Bloomberg.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth is an estimated US$1.4 billion.

Ronaldo has scored 954 goals for club and country, and has confirmed that next year’s World Cup — his sixth — will be his last.

While his target of reaching 1,000 goals is well known, he has expressed his desire to hang up his boots "soon".

"I have prepared my future since 25, 26, 27 years old. I think I will be capable to support that pressure. Nothing will compare to the adrenaline you have to scoring a goal in football," he said in an interview on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored last month.

"But everything has a beginning and everything has an end. I’m going to have more time for myself, for my family, to raise my kids."

